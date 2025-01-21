Elon Musk's gaming 'cheat' allegations have taken another major twist

Elon Musk is at the centre of a huge controversy that is the talk of social media - and it's taken another huge twist as he's actually admitted to it.

No, not that... But the world's richest man has admitted he has been account sharing when it comes to levelling up his character in Path of Exile 2.

Musk's gaming credentials were called into question towards the end of last year when he boasted about his Diablo 4 achievements (which have since been backed up by Grimes).

However Path of Exile 2 expert Quin69 questioned a recent stream of Musk playing this on X / Twitter.

Quin69 asked if it's actually him that's been playing it as huge gaps were found in his knowledge which seemed at odds with his account's level, Dexerto reported.

That led Quin69 to accuse Musk of having someone else play for him, something which was backed up by Asmongold leading to a huge spat online, with other social media users accusing Musk of cheating.

And now, not only have screenshots emerged of Musk admitting he account shares, but he was actually found out during Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20.

Starting with the first of those, DMs were shared by NikoWrex with Musk's blessing in a YouTube video, as per Windows Central.

In the messages, NikoWrex asked: "Have you level boosted (had someone else play your accounts) and / or purchased gear / resources for PoE2 and Diablo 4?"

Musk replied with the 100 emoji and said he's "on multiple streams with Rob and Ace" but "when I post a video of a game or am streaming, that's 100 per cent me".

When replying to an earlier message about level boosting, Musk said: "It's impossible to beat the players in Asia if you don't, as they do!"

He added he "never claimed" he would take all the credit for levelling those characters.

And if that wasn't enough, Musk was also rumbled during Trump's inauguration.

In a video posted online, Quin69 caught Musk's character being played in Path of Exile 2 - at the exact same moment he appeared live on screen at Trump's inauguration, seemingly being in two places at once.

Busted.

