Elon Musk claims his website could have saved millions from the Holocaust

Elon Musk has claimed that X could have prevented the Holocaust if it had been around in the 1930s and '40s, after visiting the site of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp.

The X CEO also described himself as being "aspirationally Jewish" after speaking to commentator Ben Shapiro at the annual conference of the European Jewish Association in Krakow.

“Most of my friends are Jewish... I’m Jew-ish. Aspirationally Jewish,” Musk said on Monday (January 22).

He also spoke about free speech and about the fact that the Nazis had suppressed it.

Musk said: “If there had been social media, I think [the Holocaust] would have been impossible to hide.”

He added: “If there had been freedom of speech, as well. One of the first things the Nazis did when they came in is they shut down all the press and any means of conveying information.”

Musk finished by saying: “Relentless pursuit of the truth is the goal with X, and allowing people what they want to say - even if it is controversial – as long as it doesn’t break the law.”

Musk previously sparked criticism after promoting an antisemitic conspiracy theory on social media, calling a theory the “actual truth” when replying to a post on the platform.

Back in November, Musk also lost IBM and other big name advertisers on X/Twitter, after a report that the social media platform ran the tech giant’s adverts alongside pro-Nazi material.

