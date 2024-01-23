Elon Musk called himself 'aspirationally Jewish' after visiting Auschwitz

Elon Musk has described himself as being "aspirationally Jewish" after visiting the site of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp.

The Twitter/X CEO repeated a comment he previously made in September 2023 while speaking to commentator Ben Shapiro at the annual conference of the European Jewish Association in Krakow.

“Most of my friends are Jewish... I’m Jew-ish. Aspirationally Jewish,” Musk said after visiting the site on Monday (January 22).

Musk previously sparked criticism after promoting an antisemitic conspiracy theory on social media, calling a theory the “actual truth” when replying to a post on the platform.

Back in November, Musk also lost IBM and other big name advertisers on X/Twitter, after a report that the social media platform ran the tech giant’s adverts alongside pro-Nazi material.

Musk previously said he was “aspirationally Jewish” in September 2023 during a conversation with Shapiro.

“I don’t know if I’m sort of genetically Jewish... I’m aspirationally Jewish,” he said.

