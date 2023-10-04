Elon Musk is no stranger to the courtroom, having faced plenty of lawsuits over the years.

Among the most notorious was a defamation case lodged by British cave explorer Vernon Unsworth in 2018 after Musk branded the rescuer a “pedo guy” on Twitter.

Of course, Twitter is no longer Twitter, but the Tesla founder and, now, X boss is very much still pushing people’s buttons.

This week alone, in fact, he's faced a number of law suits.

Now, for anyone struggling to keep up with all the legal wranglings of the world’s on-off richest person, indy100 is here to keep you updated with all the latest twists and turns – plus a look back at some of his historic battles.

Elon Musk is being sued after falsely linking man to neo-Nazi group Getty Images Earlier this week, it was reported that Elon Musk is being sued after wrongly linking a man to a neo-Nazi group and a government agency. On Monday 2 October, the X/Twitter CEO was sued by a 22-year-old man after Musk boosted posts which suggested the man was a government agent who was posing as a neo-Nazi. According to Forbes, the lawsuit explained that conspiracy theorists online believed the plaintiff, Ben Brody, looked similar to a neo-Nazi from the far-right group the Rose City Nationalists whose face was accidentally shown when his mask was pulled down during a fight in Oregon. Read more here.

Grimes reportedly sues Elon Musk for parental rights of their children Getty Images Grimes has reportedly sued Musk over a matter concerning their three children. On 29 September, Grimes, born Claire Boucher, filed a “petition to establish parental relationship” in a California court, according to documents obtained by Page Six. The petition is a means of identifying a child’s legal parents when they are unmarried. It can be used to begin proceedings for either child custody or child support orders. Grimes has yet to request either of them.

Read more on The Independent here.

