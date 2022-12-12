For months, Elon Musk has been claiming there is a "woke mind virus" taking over society, claiming it is "pushing civilization towards suicide."

This "woke mind virus" seems to be Musk's way of claiming left-wing ideology, like political correctness, is toxic.

In the past, the Twitter owner, 51, criticized Netflix for succumbing to wokeness and tweeted that "the woke mind virus will destroy civilization and humanity."

Now, Musk, 51, is calling for the "woke mind virus" to be defeated - ultimately leading to mockery.

"The woke mind virus is either defeated or nothing else matters," Musk tweeted on Monday.

Part of the "woke mind virus" that Musk sees as problematic includes pronoun usage and jokes about transgender people.

In 2020, Musk declared that "pronouns suck" and seemingly supported comedian Dave Chappelle after he was condemned for making transphobic jokes.

The Tesla CEO has often made the insinuation that comedy is "illegal" because people can get canceled for making offensive jokes. Famously, Musk declared "comedy is now legal" after acquiring Twitter.

However, many found Musk's dramatic assessment that the "woke mind virus" could lead to societal collapse to be dramatic.

One Twitter user asked an AI machine to predict the "woke mind virus" leading to World War III and found its answer to contradict much of what Musk says.

The AI claimed in order to prevent the "woke mind virus" WWIII outbreak was to, "create a culture that values open-mindedness and constructive dialogue, rather than echo chambers and groupthink."

