Elon Musk appeared to be mercilessly booed by audience members after being brought on stage by Dave Chappelle on Sunday night (December 12).

As reported by the SF Chronicle, The Tesla and Twitter CEO was introduced by the comedian during his show at San Francisco’s Chase Center.

Chapelle was part of a double-bill on the night that also included Chris Rock, but it was the appearance of Musk which is making headlines.

“Ladies and gentleman, make some noise for the richest man in the world,” Chappelle said, bringing out Musk.

“Cheers and boos, I see,” Chappelle said after the reaction from the crowd.

He then joked: “It sounds like some of the people you fired are in the audience.”

Video from the night appears to show Musk standing around awkwardly as the crowd continue to boo.

“Times like this, I think we’re in a simulation,” Musk went on to say. “Like, how can this be real?”









Someone who said they were in the crowd wrote on Twitter: “Was at the Dave Chapelle show at SF tonight and who comes on but Elon Musk!

"A good 80% of the stadium boos. 18k people. and he withers. Like absolutely turns into a corncob. ‘What should I say??’ He says. Dave tries to salvage the situation but to no avail.”

Chappelle has previously spoken about Musk during an appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, where he responded to the backlash surrounding the Tesla billionaire’s hosting appearance on Saturday Night Live.

Musk didn't get the reception he'd been hoping for Getty images

“No one is woke enough,” said Rogan, adding that critics of the episode “can’t appreciate the fact that you’re dealing with literally one of the most brilliant men that’s ever lived that’s gonna come do your show”.

Chappelle responded by saying that he found the backlash “puzzling”.

“Again like you say, no one can be woke enough,” he said. “I’m torn because I like a warrior for a good cause but I’m really into tactics.

“You’re not gonna nag people into behaving in a way that’s – in fact, if you continue with this tone, even if you’re right, you’ll be very hard to hear.”

Meanwhile, Jimmy Kimmel has offered a very strong comeback to Musk on Twitter, after he provocatively posted about changing his pronouns to “'Prosecute/Fauci”.

