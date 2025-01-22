It's been a rather chaotic 48 hours to be Elon Musk, after the X owner made an appearance at Donald Trump's inauguration and an unfortunate salute he did for the crowd was quickly likened to a Nazi salute.

Musk had taken to the stage at the inauguration, where he gave a speech about "the future of civilisation" being "assured", before putting his right hand to his heart, and then extending his arm and giving a one-armed salute.

Since the incident, his ex-girlfriend, Grimes, has said she's "happy to denounce Nazi-ism - and the far alt right", and the president of the Jewish community in Munich branded the salute “highly disconcerting”.





The legacy media is pure propaganda.



You are the media now. https://t.co/lgkIbzcAZP

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2025





"Frankly, they need better dirty tricks. The 'everyone is Hitler' attack is sooo tired", Musk responded to the criticism on X.

But, it would seem not everyone is ready to act like it never happened.

In fact, within minutes, the 53-year-old's Wikipedia page was updated to read: "The gesture was compared to a Nazi salute or fascist salute. Musk denied any meaning behind the gesture."

Quickly, fans of the entrepreneur accused the information platform of being "an extension of the legacy media" - something which Musk has openly discussed trying to abandon.

Very quickly, another supporter jumped in with an infographic outlining the alleged mentions of political extremism, which demonstrated the far-right having significantly more than the far-left.





Defund Wikipedia until balance is restored!

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2025

"Wikipedia is completely ideologically captured. Deserves $0 in donations until they re-balance", the author wrote.

After seeing the post, Musk chimed in demanding action taken against Wikipedia.

"Defund Wikipedia until balance is restored!", he wrote.

It's not the first time they've come in his line of fire either.

He previously called upon his followers to stop donations to the Wikimedia Foundation, the non-profit organization behind Wikipedia, expressing his concern over the foundation's spending on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives.



He wrote at the time: "Stop donating to Wokepedia until they restore balance to their editing authority", before offering to donate $1 billion to Wikipedia under the condition that it change its name to "Dickipedia".

They're yet to take up the offer.

