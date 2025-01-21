The real story behind Melania Trump’s viral inauguration day hat

Melania Trump arguably stole the show at the presidential inauguration (20 January), as she stepped out to be sworn in as First Lady for the second time, and put on a very-much-expected fashionable display.

The 54-year-old wore a custom navy silk wool coat dress, brought to life by under-the-radar American designer, Adam Lippes, and a boater hat designer by fellow US native, Eric Javits.

While the wide-brimmed hat sparked a frenzy online (with some saying it was a strategic move to avoid getting too close to her husband, Donald), there's actually some other interesting theories about her choice of outfit.

“The tradition of the presidential inauguration embodies the beauty of American democracy and today we had the honour to dress our first lady, Mrs Melania Trump", Lippes wrote in a statement during the big day, suggesting his input into her look was a political statement.

"Mrs Trump’s outfit was created by some of America’s finest craftsmen and I take great pride in showing such work to the world.”

Her choice of using American designers (similarly to her Ralph Lauren dress worn at the 2017 inauguration), over the major European brands dominating the fashion industry only echoes her husband's sentiment of wanting America to become the greatest nation on the planet.

Meanwhile, her hat, which was only eight per cent sewn by machine, is said to have more meaning than meets the eye, according to its own designer, Javits.

It's also worth noting that Melania is the only First Lady to have opted for a hat during the inauguration since Hillary Clinton in 1993.

"When I was creating the hat in my hands, it was a simple hat. It was understated, it was classic," Javits said.

"When I saw it on her head, it really transformed. The experience became very powerful. Because everything worked together. And of course, you know that speaks to her grace and her presence, so it was very, very strong. The visual impact is very strong of seeing her. And of course, I just feel very grateful to have been enlisted to create that for her."

"It's a time of some restraint, and it's really sort of a turning point to more conservative values, I think," he said. "And I think she was thinking of protocol and looking very elegant and very simple in a way ... it still was a very powerful visual message."

