Elon Musk let antisemite back on Twitter and it went as badly as you'd expect

Elon Musk's Twitter allowed white nationalist and antisemite Nick Fuentes back on the platform after two years of being banned this week – only to ban him again just 24 hours later.

Fuentes recently became known to a wider audience after being spotted dining with Donald Trump and Kanye West in 2022, and also made an infamous appearance on InfoWars last year.

Fuentes and the rapper appeared on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s broadcast in December, where West praised Nazism and Adolf Hitler and denied that the Holocaust happened.

On 7.30am ET on 24 January, Fuentes posted a meme of the character Patrick from Spongebob Squarepants to announce his return to the social media platform.

The commentator was back on the platform for a matter of hours America First With Nicholas Fuentes

However, on 25 January, his account and an account belonging to his ally and far-right activist Ali Alexander were then suspended.

According to Rolling Stone, Fuentes held a live Twitter Spaces event while his account was active, where he shouted the words “We love Hitler…b****!”. He also reportedly posted an antisemitic chart highlighting Jewish executives at prominent companies with the title “Who Controls Your Mind? 2023.”

“Well it was fun while it lasted,” Fuentes wrote on his Telegram account on Wednesday.

Fuentes was initially blocked from the platform in July of 2021 for his “repeated violations” of the platform rules.

The 24-year-old hosts an online show called America First with Nicholas Fuentes, where he has been known to make anti-semitic comments.

Fuentes also hosted a white supremacist conference in Florida last year where he praised Hitler and led a chant supporting Russian President Vladimir Putin at the onset of Russia’s war in Ukraine. Far-right congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene also spoke at that conference.

