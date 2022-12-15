Will Elon Musk suspend NORAD for tracking Santa on Christmas Eve?

The NORAD Santa Claus tracker Twitter account may be at risk of losing access to their account...

On Wednesday, Elon Musk announced that any Twitter accounts that share "real-time location info of anyone" will be suspended because of the safety threat it poses.

Musk's decision was made after suspending the Twitter account ElonJet and other plane-tracking accounts.

The Twitter owner said a carrying his two-year-old son, X, was "followed by crazy stalker" who blocked the car from moving and jumped onto the hood of it.

While the incident is a cause for concern for Musk and his family, others were worried that suspending any real-time location tracking accounts could affect NORAD's Santa tracker.

Every year NORAD sets up a real-time Santa Claus tracker for families to watch on Christmas Eve.

The Twitter account provides "up-to-the-minute information on Santa's journey."

Since 1948, NORAD has been doing an annual Christmas-themed program where they inform children of the world about Santa's departure from the North Pole.

In 1981, NORAD opened a hotline for people to call and get updates from Santa and in 2007 they could track Santa via Google Earth.

Every year, over 20 million people visit the NORAD Santa Tracker website to keep track of Santa Claus on Christmas Eve.

Naturally, Twitter users expressed grave concern over the matter.

Some asked Musk questions about the ban and how it could affect the Santa Tracker.



"What does this mean for the [NORAD] Santa tracker," Michael asked.

"So is Elon going to block NORAD’s Santa tracker on Christmas Eve next?" Mia tweeted.

"So would I get suspended if I posted the Santa NORAD tracker on Christmas Eve?" Justin asked.

Musk did not respond to questions but likely NORAD Santa Tracker will not be affected because Santa's safety is not at risk.

