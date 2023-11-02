When is Elon Musk's talk with Rishi Sunak and where can you watch it?

Rishi Sunak is calling on the help of Twitter/X and Tesla CEO Elon Musk to add a little heft to the UK’s AI Safety Summit this week.

The prime minister will speak to Musk as part of a live-streamed chat from the global summit.

It’s thought that the event will work for both parties, with the summit struggling to attract major world leaders and Musk’s Twitter/X dropping in value to less than half of the $44 billion that he paid for it.

But when will the event take place, and how can you watch it?

The event will take place this evening (November 2) after the day’s events at the summit, although the exact timing has yet to be announced.

The conversation will be broadcast live on Twitter/X and will be free to watch.

Getty Images

It’s not the first time that Musk has spoken to politicians on the platform. He previously spoke to Florida’s governor Ron DeSantis, who chaotically announced his presidential bid in a conversation that was hit with technical issues.

The discussion with Musk will take place from Bletchley Park, which was the home of the Allied code-breaking effort during World War II.

British codebreakers, including Alan Turing, used early forms of computer intelligence – cryptanalytical machines called Bombes – to break the Enigma code used by the Nazis to encrypt messages, changing the course of the war and saving millions of lives in the process.

When Bletchley Park was confirmed as the location for the summit earlier this year, Sunak said because of the UK’s history as “home to transformative technologies of the future” there was “no better place” to host the first-ever summit on global AI safety.

Meanwhile, Musk recently spoke to Joe Rogan on his podcast – before the host attempted to shoot a bow and arrow at the long-awaited Tesla Cybertruck.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings