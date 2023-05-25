Ron DeSantis just gave us the most chaotic Presidency launch of all time on Twitter

Republican Presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis launched his run for the presidency in the most chaotic way in a glitchy Twitter Space.

Florida governor DeSantis officially launched his 2024 presidential bid on Twitter on Wednesday (24 May) in what was a world first and, perhaps, last.

The announcement was eventually made in a Twitter Space riddled with glitches. Thousands of users were kicked out, there were long awkward moments of silence and even DeStantis disappeared from the event several times.

It appeared that at one stage, there were 500,000 people tuned into the Space before it crashed and a new one had to be set up, with around half the number of viewers joining.

Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter and former CEO, was present at the event having teased it for days prior. Alongside Musk and DeSantis was controversial entrepreneur David Sacks, who was the moderator of the discussion.

At one point during that chaos, Sacks said: “Man, I think we melted the internet there.”

Musk joked, “You can tell by some of the mistakes that it’s real” and said that glitches had been “unfortunate”.

When he was finally able to make the “historic announcement”, Musk introduced DeSantis who laid out his familiar campaign points and attacked the current President, Joe Biden.

Over 25 minutes later than scheduled, DeSantis finally announced: “I am running for President of the United States to lead our great American comeback.”

He continued: “American decline is not inevitable, it is a choice and we should choose a new direction, a path that will lead to American revitalisation.”

Almost instantly, others in the political sphere began to hilariously troll DeSantis and his disastrous Twitter campaign launch.

A tweet from Joe Biden’s campaign read: “This link works.”

Meanwhile, Trump posted a mock video of the Twitter Space on his Instagram.

The mocked-up video featured speakers named “The Devil”, the “FBI” and “Adolph”.

