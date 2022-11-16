Just hours after asking Twitter employees to commit to longer, tougher hours, Musk said he plans to hand over the reins and reduce his time at the social media company.

Musk made his statement on Wednesday while testifying in court. He is currently being sued by Tesla shareholders for the terms of his $56 billion pay package that contributed to his immersive wealth.

During his testimony, Musk addressed concerns from shareholders that his attention is being diverted from Tesla to Twitter.

"There’s an initial burst of activity needed post-acquisition to reorganize the company," Musk said.

"I expect to reduce my time at Twitter and find somebody else to run Twitter over time."

The 51-year-old's claim comes just as chaos amongst Twitter employees unfolds.

Musk reduced Twitter's workforce by nearly half and asked employees to work long hours to compensate for upcoming changes.

Musk added that he allocates changes "to where the crisis is" when working at companies. Seemingly the current crisis lies with Twitter.

While being CEO of Tesla and owner of Twitter, Musk is also the founder of SpaceX, The Boring Company, and Neuralink.

Musk's hefty compensation package from Tesla is unprecedented in both its payout and conditions. Musk is considered a "controlling shareholder" having approximately 20 percent.

A judge in the shareholders' case will decide in the coming months.

