Elon Musk has put the contents of Twitter HQ up for auction

Since Elon Musk acquired Twitter in October, he has been doing everything in his power to make the social media site more profitable - and now he's resorting to auctioning off items from Twitter HQ.

Starting January 17th, people can get their very own piece of Twitter HQ memorabilia by bidding on it through HGP.

Most of the 265 auction items are office-related: monitors, iMacs, chairs, projects, desks, whiteboards, and more.

Likely, the company no longer needs the extra items since nearly half its staff has been cut. Musk laid-off a group of employees at the beginning of November. Then another bunch left following an ultimatum.

But there are some more interesting items including a Twitter bird statue, a bike station, and a giant "@" sculpture.

The giant Twitter bird statue https://bid.hgpauction.com/auctions/8421/herita101...

The company is also auctioning industrial kitchen items like ovens, refrigerators, freezers, vegetable dryers, espresso machines, and more.

Opening bids range from $25 to $500 with most items falling between the $25 to $50 range.

The "@" planter sculpture https://bid.hgpauction.com/auctions/8421/herita101...

Twitter HQ has already undergone physical changes.

Offices have been turned into makeshift bedrooms for employees who need to sleep.

Some of the legendary decor has been outfitted to reflect Musk's takeover, like three framed tweets.

More changes seem to be in the works, as Twitter unloads some of their extra office and kitchen furniture.

Despite Twitter's current financial woes, Nick Dove, President of HGP, told Fortune that the auction is not intended to help the company's revenue.



"They've sold for $44 billion, and we're selling a couple of chairs and desks and computers," Dove said.

"So if anyone genuinely thinks that the revenue from selling a couple of computers and chairs will pay for the mountain there, then they're a moron," he added.

But given their social value, likely the prices of each object will skyrocket when the bidding opens in January.

As of now, the auction will run for just 27 hours

