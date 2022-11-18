RIPTwitter: More employees quit after Elon Musk gives 24-hour ultimatum

Twitter employee numbers are shrinking by the day, and it's thought Elon Musk yesterday (17 November) gave those still working at the social media platform an ultimatum.

The Tesla founder told employees they had to commit to working “extremely hardcore" or leave.

The salute emoji has become a symbol for those at Twitter signalling that they're quitting, and the company's Slack channel was reportedly filled with the subtle goodbyes at 5pm ET.

Musk previously told staff they'd be assumed resigned if they weren't in the office at least 40 hours a week.

