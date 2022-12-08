Twitter has undergone some big changes since Elon Musk acquired the social media platform in October - one of the most noticeable being the work culture.

What was once a bustling office of 7,000+ employees is now a makeshift hotel and office for just over 2,500.

According to reports, Musk has begun putting up beds, wardrobes, and a washer-dryer for employees camping out at Twitter HQ in San Fransisco, California.

Photos, posted by BBC tech reporter James Clayton, show platform beds, futon couches, and sofas covered with sheets and pillows.

Supposedly, the beds are for tired Twitter staff members who are working under Musk's new "hardcore" work ethic.

The company is operating with significantly fewer people than it did pre-Musk takeover. Nearly half of employees were laid-off after Musk acquired Twitter to cut down on company costs then hundreds of others quit after Musk demanded they work longer hours.

With fewer staff, higher demands, and longer hours - it seems the beds may be necessary.

The makeshift bedrooms feature simple designs and minimal furniture - mainly because they're offices.

One room contained a wardrobe. Another, a washer-dryer.

San Francisco’s Department of Building Inspection launched an investigation into the "bedrooms" at Twitter HQ because the building is only registered as a commercial one.

“We need to make sure the building is being used as intended,” Patrick Hannan, the communications director for the department, said in a statement.

“There are different building code requirements for residential buildings, including those being used for short-term stays.”

Musk has clapped back at the Mayor of San Francisco for prioritizing an investigation into the Twitter bedrooms.

He tweeted, "So city of SF attacks companies providing beds for tired employees instead of making sure kids are safe from fentanyl. Where are your priorities @LondonBreed!?" Along with a link to an article about a baby who suffered an accidental fentanyl overdose while on a playground.

Reports of Twitter employees sleeping in the office have been around since Musk began working at the company in October.

At first, they seemed to be sleeping on the floor and in chairs - at least now they have beds.

