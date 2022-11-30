Nothing says 'this is my company' more than printing out large versions of your silly tweets and hanging them on the walls of your office building, for all to see.



Especially when that company is Twitter and the boss is the king of trolling, Elon Musk

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Dave Beckett, a site reliability engineer at Twitter posted a photo of a wall at Twitter HQ in San Francisco that had three large printouts of tweets framed.

The first, a tweet from Twitter in 2021 that reads, "hello literally everyone." The company tweeted it after Meta faced an outage on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

The second, a notorious tweet from Musk made earlier this year after he submitted a bid for Twitter.

"Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in," Musk wrote.

The third, a tweet made in 2007 by videographer Steve Garfield in which he said, "Twitter is a watercooler".

@dajobe

"WTF," Beckett wrote.

While the first tweet and last tweet seemed appropriate for Twitter HQ, given they're both about Twitter and part of its history, Musk's tweet seemed slightly random.

It's unclear who choose the tweets to be framed.

Seemingly, the wall of tweets is not new, as one person posted a photo of the wall allegedly from May 2022. The wall featured tweets from Twitter employees excited to get back into the office.

Since Musk acquired Twitter in October, the company has undergone significant changes. Musk laid off nearly half of its employees earlier this month followed by a mass exodus of employees unwilling to work under his new terms.

According to reports, Twitter engineers are working around the clock to keep up with Musk's changes.

From Beckett's tweet, it seems the changes at Twitter are not just internal.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



