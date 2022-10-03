Elon Musk's attempt to 'broker' peace between Russia and Ukraine has been met by ridicule - not only by an ambassador of the country he is 'speaking' on behalf of, but also the President of Ukraine - Volodymyr Zelensky.

Musk suggested on Twitter that he has a solution to deliver a truce between the countries.

In his tweet (a poll), Musk suggested that the sham referendums of annexed regions must be performed again under the supervision of the United Nations - with Russian aggressors leaving if it is the 'will of the people'.

Then, Musk said that Crimea should become a formal part of Russia (which was annotated with a disclaimer that it 'has been since 1783'), and that water supply to the region should be assured.

The final part of Musk's peace bargain suggested that Ukraine were to remain neutral in the aftermath.

One of the responses to Musk's proposal was a very short 'F**k off' - delivered by the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, Andrij Melnyk who said that the swear was his 'very diplomatic reply to you.'

Melnyk also suggested that no Ukrainian would ever purchase his 'crap' in the future. Musk has previously received a positive reception in Ukraine after deploying Starlink terminals in the nation to help ensure that citizens can still receive internet access during the Russian invasion.

That wasn't all though.

Following Musk's tweet, Zelensky weighed in to ask his Twitter followers which 'Musk' his followers preferred - the one who supports Ukraine, or the one who supports Russia.

Ouch.

