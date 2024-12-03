Who is Elphaba's dad in Wicked?

Warning: Spoilers ahead.

As Wicked fans recover from what has been hailed a "masterpiece" featuring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, many more are focusing their attention on the film's Easter eggs - one being the identity of Elphaba's father.

While his identity isn't explicitly revealed in part one of the production, the truth does come out in part two.

That said, those who haven't seen the full musical production have found two major hints in the first film.

In the opening musical number, 'No One Mourns the Wicked,' Elphaba's mother Melena hints at an affair with a mystery lover.

Now, if you pay close attention, Jeff Goldblum sings a specific verse on the soundtrack and is even credited.

He sings: "Have another drink my dark-eyed beauty / I've got one more night left here in town / So have another drink of green elixir / And we'll have ourselves a little mixer / Have another little swallow, little lady / And follow me down."

And, who happens to play the Wizard of Oz in Wicked? Jeff Goldblum.

It doesn't stop there...

In one scene, when Elphaba and Glinda finally meet the Wizard, there's another musical number titled 'A Sentimental Man'.

As the Wizard sings the line, "To treat each citizen of Oz as son or daughter," he looks directly at Elphaba on the word "daughter".

Wicked is now in cinemas and has racked up $360,335,665 at the global box office since its 22 November release date.

