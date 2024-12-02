An Ariana Grande tweet from 13 years ago saying she wanted to play Glinda in Wicked has resurfaced and fans can’t cope.

The film version of Wicked recently hit the cinemas, becoming an instant hit with fans of the musical and making $164.2m globally in its opening weekend.

In the production, Grande stars as Glinda as the film explores the backstory of two powerful witches, Glinda and Elphaba. The latter is portrayed by the British actress Cynthia Erivo .

It seems that playing Glinda was the role of a lifetime for pop singer Grande, who tweeted in 2011 that it would be her “dream”.

On 1 December 2011, Grande shared on social media: “Loved seeing Wicked again… amazing production! Made me realize again how badly I want 2 play Glinda at some point in my life! #DreamRole.”

It didn’t take fans long to suggest that Grande manifested the role, as many praised her portrayal of Glinda in the film.

“Her power of manifesting is something serious,” one fan wrote.

Another said: “I genuinely couldn’t imagine a better person for the role though, she ate it.”

Someone else said: “No one deserved or worked for this role as much as Ariana Grande did.”

One X/Twitter user said: “Coming clean and sharing that I started fighting tears the moment she opened her mouth in the movie because I was thinking about how she was fulfilling her lifelong dream like omg.”

“She really is a sorceress, look how all of Ari’s dreams come to reality. Proud,” another fan wrote.

Meanwhile, another said what we are all thinking – “2011 was 13 years ago??”

Despite much high praise, Wicked's director Jon M. Chu hit out at some critics who have claimed the film looks “ washed-out ” on cinema screens.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings