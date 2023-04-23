Confusion as Government's emergency alert fails to work for countless people

On Sunday 23 April at 3pm, many phones across the UK received an emergency alert issued by the Government. While those aware of the test were on standby waiting for the "loud siren-like sound," others were left disappointed when it didn't happen for them at all.

While it's unclear why the alert failed for countless people across the country, people took no time turning to Twitter to poke fun at their exclusion.

One joked: "My severe emergency alarm didn’t go off, so if there’s a National emergency can someone let me know because the government don’t think I deserve to be informed. Thanks x".

Meanwhile, another joked: "They decided I didn’t need the emergency alert because I’m a strong independent woman."

Many of those who didn't receive the alert claimed to be on the network, Three.

In a statement, the phone provider told Indy100: "We are aware that a number of customers have not received the test alert. We are working closely with the government to understand why and ensure it doesn't happen when the system is in use."

In case you missed it, the UK Government did a nationwide test of the new emergency alerts system designed to warn citizens of an "imminent risk to life", such as "wildfires or severe flooding".



The notice, for those who did receive it, read: "This is a test of Emergency Alerts, a new UK government service that will warn you if there's a life-threatening emergency nearby.

"In a real emergency, follow the instructions in the alert to keep yourself and others safe. Visit gov.uk/alerts for more information.

"This is a test. You do not need to take any action."

In a statement earlier this month, Oliver Dowden, the deputy PM and chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, urged people to put the date in their diaries.

He said: "Getting this system operational with the national test means we have another tool in our toolkit to keep the public safe in life-threatening emergencies. It could be the sound that saves your life."

