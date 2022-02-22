Emily Maitlis is leaving the BBC to start a podcast.

Newsnight presenter Maitlis announced she is leaving the broadcaster after almost 20 years with fellow correspondent Jon Sopel who will also be involved in the podcast, hosted by Global.

"It’s an amazing opportunity to do something we all love, and we are so thrilled Global is giving us this opportunity to be big and ambitious with this project," she said.

“Nevertheless, it will be a wrench to leave the BBC after 20 phenomenal years. I am so grateful for the opportunities I’ve had there.

“More than anything I’m grateful to have worked with the most incredible people – many of whom are dear friends. I owe my BBC colleagues everything.”

Maitlis joined Newsnight in 2006 and is best known for her interview with Prince Andrew in 2019 which saw her win the Network Presenter of the Year award at the RTS Television Journalism Awards in 2020.

She has also faced calls to apologise for supposed breaches of BBC impartiality rules and delivered a number of succinct monologues explaining political news about everything from Boris Johnson's flat refurbishment scandal to Dominic Cummings' Barnard Castle saga.

Meanwhile, Sopel joined the BBC in 1983. He was the one-time chief political correspondent for BBC News 24 and, in 2005, replaced Jeremy Vine as the lead presenter of The Politics Show on BBC One.

Speaking about his new appointment alongside Maitlis on Global, Sopel tweeted: “We’re excited to be working with them on this innovative project. Opportunities like this just don’t come along very often. But am sad to leave the BBC which has been home for so long.”

He continued: “Of course, it will be a wrench to leave the BBC after nearly 4 decades, and have loved my time there – partic the last seven years as North America Editor.

“I leave with nothing but good feelings towards the Corporation, and wish all the best to my colleagues and friends there.”

