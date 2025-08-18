Former FBI director James Comey wants us to know he's a big fan of Taylor Swift - in fact, he shared how listening to the pop star's music has been a “coping mechanism" against President Trump's animosity towards him.

In the bizarre video posted to his Substack, he described Swift as “a truly inspirational public figure” and shared that he tuned into her recent podcast guest debut on New Heights, co-hosted by the singer's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his brother Jason Kelce.

“Taylor Swift and I go way back. I went to my first concert of hers 15 years ago. I’ve been to a second and I have helped financially support the attendance of a lot of family members and others. I’m in a family’s Swiftie group chat. I know all her music, and I listen to it in my headphones when I cut the grass,” Comey said in the video.

What is the self-proclaimed Swiftie's favourite song?

Substack/James Comey, and Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Clearly, Comey's a fan of the Red and Folklore eras as he revealed his favourite tracks are 'All Too Well' (specifying the 10-minute version) and 'Exile' featuring Bon Iver from the pop star's discography.

(But given that Comey was fired by Trump back in 2017, you could say there's bad blood between the two men, and perhaps Comey is in his "Reputation" era?)

Comey's anti-bullying message - with mentions of Swift and Trump

“Like a lot of you, I struggle with how to stand up to bullies without letting their meanness infect me and change me," the 64-year-old said at one point in the video.

He then mentioned California Governor Gavin Newsom and his recent Trump trolling antics on social media.

“I find it very funny. Hilarious even, sometimes. But I’ve got to be honest, it also leaves me with a strange feeling at times because I don’t want us to become like Trump and his followers," he said.

“There are far more decent, honest, kind people in America than there are mean jerks, and don’t get me wrong, we have our jerks, millions of them. You may have noticed! In particular, there’s a stunning coarseness and ugliness in the Republican Party today."

Comey then noted how Swift “made clear that she sees Donald Trump for what he is,” by endorsing Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the previous two presidential elections.

(Trump has famously declared, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT! in a Truth Social post after she announced her Harris endorsement.)

“She’s made clear that she sees Donald Trump for what he is, and last year, she urged Americans not to make the serious mistake of electing him,” Comey said. “Of course, we’re now living with the consequences of that mistake, but while our elderly makeup- covered president is posting about whether Taylor Swift is still hot and declaring that he can’t stand her, what’s she doing? Living her best life.”

At the end of his video, Comey even cited lyrics from Swift's 2010 song 'Mean', widely known for its anti-bullying message.

“I bet you got pushed around, somebody made you cold, but the cycle ends right now, because you can’t lead me down that road," he said.

MAGA reaction

Comey's video has been making the rounds on social media, and MAGA and right-wing figures have been reacting.

"A new James Comey hostage video just dropped. This time he calls himself a 'Swiftie' and says Taylor Swift helps him cope with Donald Trump. You really can’t make this up," Benny Johnson said.

Meanwhile, Dinesh D’Souza wrote: "This is not parody. This is former FBI director James Comey. After using his power for years to entrap Trump, Flynn and others, he tries now to come across as a normal guy, a Taylor Swift fan, and a champion of civility and decorum. I’d love to see this sociopath locked up."

"It's truly mind-blowing that this man served as the FBI director," Collin Rugg posted.

Elsewhere, Why do fans think Taylor Swift will perform at Super Bowl next year? and The internet is planning outfits for the ‘Life Of A Showgirl’ tour.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.