Emotional Kate Middleton fan compared to ‘Leave Britney Alone’

An emotional Kate Middleton fan urged people to 'leave Kate alone' while speaking with LBC's Shelagh Fogarty.

"I don't know why they don't leave her alone. Leave the poor girl alone," caller Lorraine said in tears. "She is a mother, she is a wife, she is a princess, she's doing royal duties, she's doing so much."

Lorraine then apologised for being "really emotional," adding that it's not right that Kate doesn't have a right to privacy.

Fogarty asked Lorraine why she felt so passionate, to which she responded that she had experienced health issues herself and "didn't really want anyone to know".

"Everyone's entitled to their own privacy," she continued. "Princess or no princess."

The segment was later shared to TikTok, with one comment comparing the call to the passionate "Leave Britney Alone" fan.

"It's giving that 'leave Britney alone' fan video," one penned, while another reiterated the sentiment, simply writing: "'LEAVE BRITNEY ALOOOOOOONE.'"

A third wrote: "People be getting way too invested in this. Acting like a relative or something."

Meanwhile, others empathised with the caller: "There's actually something so precious about this."

TikToker Viv added: "Absolutely, you are right. Leave her alone, please."





@lbc An overwhelmed Shelagh Fogarty caller reveals how her cancer diagnosis makes her empathise with Princess Kate's situation and her her 'entitlement to privacy.' #lbc #princesskate #royals #news









It comes after three members of staff are reported to be under investigation over attempts to access Kate's records, as per ITV.

Following the reports, Rishi Sunak’s spokesman said: "Clearly there are strict rules on patient data that must be followed.

"I think we all want to get behind the Princess of Wales, and indeed the Prince of Wales, and we obviously wish her the speediest of recoveries."

