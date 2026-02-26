All of the figures who have responded to mentions in the Epstein files

The Department of Justice (DOJ) shared its last drop of the Epstein files in January, six weeks after a mandated legal deadline under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

The documents show Epstein's interactions with high-profile individuals from a wide range of industries, through emails, photographs, videos, and more.

Epstein, 66, died by suicide in 2019 at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

Since the DOJ dropped the Epstein files, many prominent figures have directly addressed being mentioned in the files.

It is important to emphasise that being named in the millions of released files does not, by itself, suggest any wrongdoing. None of the individuals mentioned below have been charged with a crime in relation to Epstein.

Elon Musk

The Tesla founder acknowledged his name in the files, saying his and Epstein's interactions may be used to "smear my name".

"No one pushed harder than me to have the Epstein files released and I’m glad that has finally happened," Musk shared on X/Twitter on 31 January.

He clarified that he had "very little correspondence with Epstein," and repeatedly declined to go to his island or fly on his plane.

Musk went on to say he was "well aware that some email correspondence with him could be misinterpreted and used by detractors to smear my name".

"I don’t care about that, but what I do care about is that we at least attempt to prosecute those who committed serious crimes with Epstein, especially regarding heinous exploitation of underage girls," he continued.

Donald Trump has adamantly denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein, saying their relationship ended decades ago.

In his most recent comments regarding the files, Trump shared: "I have nothing to hide. I have been exonerated. I have nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein … I’ve been totally exonerated."

Whoopi Goldberg

The View host and Oscar winner, Whoopi Goldberg, shut down claims that she had any association with Epstein.

During a February 2026 episode of the show, Goldberg stated: "In the name of transparency, my name is in the files, yes."

She referenced the email mentioning her name, which seemed to show someone asking Epstein if his private jet was available for a flight to Monaco for a charity event.

"I wasn’t his girlfriend. I wasn’t his friend," she stated. "I’m speaking about me because I’m getting dragged. People actually believe that I was with him. Honey, come on. Every man I’ve been with, you’ve known about him because either the Enquirer wrote about it. People wrote about this stuff."

Goldberg emphasised that she and Epstein have never been friends at any point in her life, nor did she ever board his plane.

Bill Gates

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said he "regrets ever knowing" Epstein, after addressing one of the emails he calls fake. In the email, the documents show an unsent email from Epstein alleging Gates had an affair with two "Russian girls" and caught an STI.

"Apparently, Jeffrey wrote an email to himself. That email was never sent; the email is false," he told 9 News Australia on 4 February. "So I don’t know what his thinking was there. Was he trying to attack me in some way?"

"It just reminds me, every minute I spent with him I regret, and I apologise that I did that," he added.

"The focus was always he knew a lot of very rich people, and he was saying he could get them to give money to global health," Gates said. "In retrospect, that was a dead end, and I've said many times, but I'll say again, I was foolish to spend time with him. I was one of many people who regret ever knowing him."

He also stated he has never visited Epstein's island.

During a town hall at his Gates Foundation, Gates did admit to having two affairs, as per The Wall Street Journal, but emphasised he "did nothing illicit. I saw nothing illicit."

"I did have affairs, one with a Russian bridge player who met me at bridge events, and one with a Russian nuclear physicist who I met through business activities," he reportedly said.

Larry Summers

When the first batch of Epstein emails was released in November 2025, Larry Summers – former US Treasury Secretary, Harvard professor, and OpenAI board member – stepped back from his responsibilities.

"I am deeply ashamed of my actions and recognise the pain they have caused. I take full responsibility for my misguided decision to continue communicating with Mr. Epstein," Summers said in a statement published by CBS News.

Naomi Campbell

The supermodel's attorney, Martin Singer, told the Times: "Prior to Epstein’s 2019 arrest in New York, my client knew nothing about his appalling criminal conduct.

"If my client had ever encountered any young woman whom she thought was being victimised by Epstein, she would have personally taken immediate action to help her."

He also stated Campbell had been on Epstein’s plane "on a few occasions but she never observed any inappropriate conduct of any kind".

Tony Hawk

American skateboarder Tony Hawk sternly shut down misinformation that his wedding was held on Epstein's island.

In an Instagram post earlier this month (5 February), Hawk penned: "Here are the facts and timelines of my nuptials, and I apologize if they don't fit a narrative of nonsense."

He detailed his four marriages – none of which were hosted on the island.

"One of the guests in 2006 shot photos of the Fiji ceremony and licensed them to Getty Images," Hawk explained. "His name is [coincidentally] Mark Epstein. An accomplished action sports photographer from Wyoming and of no relation to Jeffrey Epstein (who I never met and whose island I never visited). This is all easily verifiable information. Facts are not fungible".

Steve Tisch

New York Giants co-owner and film producer Steve Tisch appeared in the Epstein files over 400 times – though in a statement, Tisch said he and Epstein "had a brief association" and emphasised he never visited the island.

"We had a brief association where we exchanged emails about adult women, and in addition, we discussed movies, philanthropy and investments," he shared. "I did not take him up on any of his invitations and never went to his island. As we all know now, he was a terrible person and someone I deeply regret associating with".

Brett Ratner

Hollywood director Brett Ratner said he "didn't have a personal relationship" after a photo emerged of him and Epstein alongside two women.

Ratner, the director behind Melania Trump's self-titled film, confirmed to Fox News that the woman in the photo was his fiancée at the time.

"We went to an event, and we were sitting on the couch, and the photo was taken at that event. I didn't have a personal relationship with him. I didn't know him," he shared.

"My fiancée invited me to that event. At the time, the girl in the picture was my fiancée. And that's it. That's all," he continued.

"You get thrown into these things. It's crazy. It's horrible".

Deepak Chopra

Wellness guru Deepak Chopra is mentioned hundreds of times in the Epstein files.

In a tweet, he wrote: "I am deeply saddened by the suffering of the victims in this case, and I unequivocally condemn abuse and exploitation in all forms."

Chopra said he was "never involved in, nor did I participate in, any criminal or exploitative conduct".

"Some past email exchanges have surfaced that reflect poor judgment in tone," Chopra continued. "I regret that and understand how they read today, given what was publicly known at the time. My focus remains on supporting accountability, prevention, and efforts that protect and support survivors."

Peter Attia

Celebrity doctor Peter Attia stepped down from his role at CBS News after his name featured in the files.

On 23 February, a spokesperson said Attia's role "was newly established and had not yet meaningfully begun," adding that he'd be stepping back to avoid becoming "a distraction from the important work being done at CBS".

Earlier this month (2 February), Attia shared a lengthy statement on X/Twitter saying he was never "involved in any criminal activity", and "I was never on his plane, never on his island, and never present at any sex parties".

Casey Wasserman

US talent agent and chairman of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, Casey Wasserman, is included in the Epstein files, notably exchanging flirty messages with Ghislaine Maxwell in 2003.

"I deeply regret my correspondence with Ghislaine Maxwell which took place over two decades ago, long before her horrific crimes came to light," Wasserman said in a statement.

He went on to stress he had "never had a personal or business relationship with Jeffrey Epstein".

"As is well documented, I went on a humanitarian trip as part of a delegation with the Clinton Foundation in 2002 on the Epstein plane," Wasserman continued.

"I am terribly sorry for having any association with either of them".

Earlier this month, Wasserman announced he had started the process to sell his agency as he has "become a distraction," as per a company-wide email obtained by the BBC.

"I'm deeply sorry that my past personal mistakes have caused you so much discomfort," Wasserman wrote. "It's not fair to you, and it's not fair to the clients and partners we represent so vigorously and care so deeply about".

