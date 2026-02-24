Who is Deepak Chopra and what has he said about Epstein files?

The Department of Justice (DOJ) shared its last drop of the Epstein files last month, six weeks after a mandated legal deadline under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

The files, held by the FBI, are in relation to the convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and document his interactions over the years with high-profile individuals, including politicians, celebrities, business leaders, and figures from various other industries. It is important to emphasise that being mentioned in the files does not, in itself, imply any wrongdoing.

Wellness guru Deepak Chopra has since shared a statement after being mentioned hundreds of times in the Epstein files.

In a tweet, he wrote: "I am deeply saddened by the suffering of the victims in this case, and I unequivocally condemn abuse and exploitation in all forms."

Chopra said he was "never involved in, nor did I participate in, any criminal or exploitative conduct".

"Some past email exchanges have surfaced that reflect poor judgment in tone," Chopra continued. "I regret that and understand how they read today, given what was publicly known at the time. My focus remains on supporting accountability, prevention, and efforts that protect and support survivors."

Who is Deepak Chopra?

Deepak Chopra, 79, is an Indian American new-age wellness guru and a New York Times bestselling author of over 95 books. Popular titles include Reinventing the Body, Resurrecting the Soul: How to Create a New You (2009), The Seven Spiritual Laws of Success (1994), and You Are the Universe (2017).

He is an Honorary Fellow in Medicine at the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow.

As per his website, Chopra says his mission is to "create a more balanced, peaceful, joyful and healthier world. Through his teachings, he guides individuals to embrace their inherent strength, wisdom, and potential for personal and societal transformation".

Was Deepak Chopra mentioned in the Epstein files?

Deepak Chopra is mentioned hundreds of times in the files, with interactions between the pair or their employees spanning from 2016 to 2019. In a statement issued on 4 February, Chopra denied any wrongdoing. The records nevertheless offer a window into their friendship.

DOJ

There are various invitations, including one in which Chopra invited Epstein to Israel. When Epstein declined, Chopra responded: "Your girls would love it as would you. Be well. Sending love."

In a March 2017 email exchange, Chopra wrote to Epstein: "Universe is human construct. … Cute girls are aware when they make noises." Chopra later added: "God is a construct Cute girls are real."

When Epstein wrote back, "so when the girl says oh my god. . ?" Chopra replied: "Yes That’s divine tran=cendence."

When Epstein asked Chopra to "find me a cute israeli blonde. . matter over mind," Chopra responded: "warning : “They are militant aggressive and v sexy."

Indy100 reached out to Deepak Chopra's representative for comment

