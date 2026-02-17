Trump administration gets telling new nickname amid disputed Epstein files claim

Donald Trump ’s administration has been given a telling new nickname after refusing to release more than half of what it holds on Jeffrey Epstein .

The Epstein files scandal continues to rumble on, bringing the Trump administration and the Department of Justice’s handling of it into stark focus.

Last week, Attorney General Pam Bondi’s disastrous appearance in front of the House judiciary committee drew even more criticism and was followed by a letter to members of the US Congress claiming that the DOJ has released all the files it was required to – a point that has been highly disputed.

According to an analysis by Channel 4 News , their investigation suggests that as little as two per cent of the data that the DOJ’s FBI holds has been released. Others claim the DOJ has withheld “more than half”.

Due to their perceived mishandling, as well as the links of some high-profile members in the Trump administration to Epstein, it appears to have earned a new nickname as the “Epstein administration”.

In an interview with ABC, Republican Congressman Thomas Massie said, “This is the Epstein administration”.

His sentiment was echoed by Congresswoman Becca Balint, who repeated , “This is the Epstein administration”.

She told MS Now: “It is seeming to many of us now, as we go deeper into these files, it feels like this is the Epstein administration.

“There are so many people in here who had ties to this man, who wanted to continue their dealings with him even after he had been a sex offender, you know. A registered sex offender. And they continued to have their interactions with him.”

Why not read…

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.