Families invited to test puzzle-solving skills with GCHQ Christmas Challenge

Families are being invited to put their puzzle-solving skills to the test after GCHQ launched its annual Christmas Challenge.

Seven puzzles are contained in the UK spy agency’s Christmas card, which features a map of the UK and Northern Ireland in a nod to this year’s geography theme.

The brainteasers test skills such as codebreaking, maths and analysis, and require different ways of thinking, like work at GCHQ.

GCHQ’s annual Christmas card challenge (GCHQ/PA) PA Media - GCHQ

For the first time, entrants can look for three hidden clues for an extra challenge.

Anne Keast-Butler, director of GCHQ, said: “Puzzles have always been at the heart of GCHQ, and the skills needed to solve them are just as relevant in 2024 as they were over 100 years ago.

“This year’s challenge features seven puzzles, plus several hidden elements for those who want an extra test.

“The puzzles are aimed at teenagers and young people, but everyone is encouraged to give them a try – they might surprise you.

“The challenge has been designed for a mix of minds to solve, so is best tackled in groups of classmates, families or friends. Whether you have an analytical mind, a creative brain or prefer engineering, there’s something for everyone.”

Last year’s card was downloaded 138,000 times by schools and members of the public.

This year’s geography theme was inspired by the range of locations where GCHQ operates, including Manchester, London, Scarborough, Bude and Cheltenham, where its headquarters are located.

The brainteasers were created by a group of puzzling experts at the agency and are designed to challenge lateral thinking, ingenuity and perseverance.

GCHQ’s chief puzzler, known only as Colin, said: “We hope you find this year’s set of puzzles as challengingly fun as ever.

“This year, as usual, we’re encouraging teams to work together to tackle the challenge.

“You can see from the range of puzzles that some parts are trickier than others. However, you do not have to be a genius or top of the class to solve them – you just have to be able to work in a team and embrace the mix of minds and approaches teamwork brings. This is exactly how we work at GCHQ.

“We also hope to show young people through this challenge that thinking differently is a gift.”