Creepy resurfaced video shows Tesla detecting people in an empty cemetery

Who are you going to call? This time, a Tesla.

A Tesla driver was left creeped out back in 2022, when their car detected a pedestrian in a cemetery - but no one could be seen.

The video, which was uploaded to TikTok by @iam3edgsar (who goes by Edgar Osornia on Instagram), shows them slowly driving through a cemetary.

As they were driving, the dashboard irregularly displayed a pedestrian on the right, walking in many different directions.

The person that was holding the camera and recording focused the camera to show that no one was present as they continued to drive through the graveyard.

"All the spirits came out today," Osornia's video caption said.

@iam3dgar All the spirits came out today… 😱😰 #ghost #spirit #cemetery #tesla #elonmusk #help #thebatman

It's not clear why the icon is flashing.

The clip was also shared on the sub-Reddit forum Damn That's Interesting, where it received over 25,400 upvotes.

A similar video also appeared on Osornia's TikTok in October 2021 while at the same graveyard.

"I guess my Tesla has a sixth sense!" the caption said.

The video went viral with a whopping 23.1 million views.

Several people made jokes about the mysterious figure that made an appearance on the dashboard. Others wanted to find a logical explanation.

"Looks like your Tesla is harvesting spirits," one wrote.

"Glare from tombstones can cause ghosting," another added.

Someone else joked: "Looks like that ghost was dancing on its own grave."

Although it's not transparent as to which Tesla make is being driven in the video, the Model 3 manual says its collision avoidance assist feature detects pedestrians along the way.

"Forward Collision Warning—provides visual and audible warnings in situations when Model 3 detects that there is a high risk of a frontal collision.

It continued: "The camera(s) and sensors associated with Forward Collision Warning are designed to monitor an approximate area of up to 525 feet (160 meters) in your driving path."

With Neuralink chips, humanoid robots, and what seems like ghost-busting Teslas, billionaire CEO Elon Musk might really be on to something.



We shall just wait and see.

Indy100 reached out to Osornia and Tesla for comment at the time of writing.

This article was originally published on 1 April 2022

