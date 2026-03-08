SNL's Colin Jost is being showered with praise following another "fantastic" sketch as secretary of war, Pete Hegseth... doing all the wrong things.

In the cold open, the comedian had no problem turning the politician into a figure that feels somewhere between a college student and the guy who got the job because his dad's the CEO of the company.

If you didn't need anymore proof than that, he begins the sketch (or, press conference) doing a headstand - or as he calls it - Hegstand.

SNL

There was no shortage of material this week, either, days after the US conducted strikes on Iran, which has sent the Middle East spiralling with retaliation strikes and hundreds of people dead - and, of course, a government refusing to take accountability.

It comes after Hegseth himself claimed the US "didn’t start this war”.

“If we don’t know what we’re doing, then Iran definitely doesn’t know what we’re doing,” Jost said, noting the recently-fired Kristi Noem (Ashley Padilla), had landed herself a new role "under the bus".

“You’re all playing chess — I’m playingGrand Theft Auto,” he noted, alluding to the recent slew of Grand Theft Auto-inspired montages the White House has been posting on social media to show off their so-called progress in Iran.

“This isn’t a war, OK?” Jost said. "It's a situationship".

The skit went on to roast Noem over some of her most controversial moments, including her aggressive immigration operation in Minneapolis.

You can watch the sketch in full here:

"This is was the best Hegseth skit by far", one viewer noted.

"Having Colin Jost as @PeteHegseth (@SecWar) is really spot on in this cold opening. Really. He nailed it", another added, while a third wrote: "Colin is not even exaggerating."

We wouldn't be surprised if Hegseth was found with his head in his hands right now.

