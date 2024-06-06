Fashion Nova's 'body positive' campaign goes viral for all the wrong reasons

"Is the body positivity in the room with us?"

Fast fashion retailer Fashion Nova has sparked a debate online following their new 'body positivity' campaign.

Fashion Nova often uses Instagram models, influencers and celebrities collaborations with Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. Many more familiar faces have previously been endorsed for social media posts, including Kylie Jenner and Amber Rose.

In a recent post shared on their page, they wrote: "Breaking News: Fashion Nova’s Body Positivity Campaigns Are Going Viral."

But it's going viral for all of the wrong reasons...

The first snap shows a group of beautiful models showcasing their campaign. Their bodies were all relatively similar in shape, though heights differed.

The Instagram post also showcased a selection of outfits and swimwear in various sizes from XS to XL.

It didn't take long for criticism to pour in under the post, with one writing: "Let’s see the various skin colors, the stretch marks, the cellulite, give us natural too."

Another added: "Ah no - your XL is still proportioned with a flat stomach & a waist."





A third person penned: "Wow. Body positivity with everyone that’s the same body type…inspirational"

One Instagrammer highlighted: "They literally the same body type just different sizes…"

"A lot of these thicker women don’t have the typical body type they have flat stomachs lol it’s okay to use more realistic women’s bodies as well," another wrote.

Fashion Nova's body positivity campaign has since been reposted across other social media platforms and accounts, including the Shade Room which has a cult following of 29.3 million followers.

Indy100 reached out to Fashion Nova for comment

