Father and son set three new world records after round-the-world charity cycle

A father and son have set three new world records after a round-the-world charity bike ride.

George Kohler, 57, and his son Joshua, 23, from near Acle in Norfolk, have cycled more than 30,000km (18,641 miles) through 31 countries and across four continents while fundraising for Unicef.

They were cheered across the finish line in Halvergate, near Norwich, by hundreds of people on a sunny Saturday afternoon, with supporters waving small Union flags on either side of the tree-lined road.

The pair holding their certificates for three Guinness World Records (Joel Chant/PA) PA Media - Joel Chant

After hugs from loved ones, they were presented with three Guinness World Records certificates.

They now hold the title for fastest father and son to circumnavigate the world on bicycles, for the furthest distance cycled by a father and son and the most countries cycled through by a father and son on their charity challenge.

George Kohler, who served in the British military for 27 years until 2014, before setting up a chimney sweeping business, was handed two of the accolades before he called for his son, saying: “I haven’t got enough arms.”

Over their 400-day journey, the pair climbed a total of 180,000 metres – the equivalent height of 20 Mount Everests – and burned an average of 4,000 calories each day.

After setting off in March last year, they rode through deserts, jungles and mountain passes, facing temperatures as hot as 47C and as cold as minus 3C.

The duo, who previously cycled across the United States in 2022, biked through Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

It’s really restored our faith in humanity George Kohler

“I’ve just cycled around the world with my dad, and now we hold three world records,” content creator and filmmaker Joshua Kohler said.

Partway through their journey, George Kohler told of how people across the world had been so generous, kind and helpful.

“It’s really restored our faith in humanity,” he said.

The father and son started cycling together in 2021 as a means of enjoying adventures together.

Later that year the pair cycled from Land’s End to John O’ Groats and in 2022 they cycled 3,728 miles across the US in just three months.

They have raised more than £50,000 for Unicef so far, and their fundraising page can be found at: https://www.justgiving.com/page/georgeandjoshpedaltheplanet