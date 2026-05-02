We've only just recovered from the theatrics of season one of Celebrity Traitors; but there's no time to rest, as the season two line up has just dropped...and it might be just as good.

Season one saw the likes of Alan Carr, Paloma Faith, Clare Balding, and Cat Burns go head-to-head in the murder mystery, in what was dubbed 'the best show on TV' at the time.

Four months on from the finale, and the details for the upcoming season - which begins filming this weekend - are unfolding.

Some of the major names on the list include actor Bella Ramsey, James Blunt, Maya Jama, and Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

However, one noticeable absentee is Bob Mortimer, who was rumoured to be heading for the Scottish Highlands; and would've proved very popular with viewers.

Here's the cast list in full:

Richard E Grant – Actor and author

Rob Beckett – Comedian

Romesh Ranganathan – Comedian

Ross Kemp – Actor and presenter

Sebastian Croft – Musician and actor

Sharon Rooney – Actor

Maya Jama – Presenter

Michael Sheen – Actor and presenter

Miranda Hart – Actor and author

Myha’la – Actor

Professor Hannah Fry– presenter and mathematician

James Blunt – Singer/songwriter

Jerry Hall – Model and actress

Joanne McNally – Comedian

Joe Lycett – Comedian

Julie Hesmondhalgh – Actor

King Kenny – Content creator

Leigh-Anne Pinnock – Singer/songwriter

Amol Rajan – Journalist and broadcaster

Bella Ramsey – Actor

James Acaster – Comedian and podcaster

"What a line up", one fan wrote under the announcement, which was staged as an airport pick-up.

"If the framed portraits of the participants on the wall haven't been painted by Joe Lycett then I'm not interested", someone else joked.

"So ready for this", a third added, while a fourth chimed in: "Here we go again".

When is Celebrity Traitors season 2 out?

We don't have a release date yet, but filming has started. However, if it follows a similar pattern to last year, we can expect it in the autumn.

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