Trump's being mocked with a new nickname – and it's connected to Mexican food again

Donald Trump has picked up yet another nickname after his back-and-forth over Iran and the prospect of reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

The name was highlighted by Bloomberg columnist Javier Blas, who wrote: "We thought we were getting a TACO, 'Trump Always Chickens Out.' But so far we are getting a NACHO, ‘Not A Chance Hormuz Opens."

The new 'NACHO' nickname — one he’s unlikely to embrace — is reportedly doing the rounds and reflects scepticism that Trump can strike an agreement with Iran to ease tensions and ensure the passage of oil shipments.

As ever, the internet didn’t hold back, and soon turned to social media with their own variations – one of which being "FAJITAS".

Another shared the translation in Hindi, meaning "to dance".

"And we sure bet he's dancing around the Strait's opening," they added.





Meanwhile, a third suggested 'ENCHILADAS', "in line with Cinco de Mayo".

Another suggested the name "TOFU," "Trump Always F***s Up."

The 'NACHO' tag builds on the earlier 'TACO' nickname, which gained traction in 2025 as critics mocked Trump’s perceived inconsistency over his controversial tariff proposals.

That original phrase was coined by Robert Armstrong of the Financial Times, before catching on with Wall Street and evolving into a widely shared internet meme.

Indy100 reached out to the White House for comment

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