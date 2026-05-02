What's on in London: The best things to do in the city to have on your radar

Dare we call London the greatest city in the world? Well - yes, actually.

Aside from being home to some spectacular landmarks, it's also the birthplace of British culture; and whether you're on the hunt for a trending restaurant, a casual cocktail, your next concert, an Instagrammable pop-up, or best-in-class sports, you'll never be short of places to go and things to do.

In fact, we could even say there's probably too much to do, which is exactly why we've compiled a collection of our favourite spots from East to West to add to your list...

Things to do:

Crystal Maze, Piccadilly Circus

Crystal Maze

Home to a bucket load of nostalgia and one of the best group nights out in the city, classic TV show The Crystal Maze has been reimagined as an immersive experience, allowing you to step into a series of challenges inspired by the ones you saw on screen.

Teams of 8 tackle their way through tasks which require physical and mental skill, all while being followed by their in-character (and harmonica-playing) host.

This year, they've also opened the highly-anticipated Ocean Zone; a brand-new environment that answers years of fan requests to bring the iconic TV show’s underwater world to life.

Players descend through a submarine entry hatch onto the vessel's command bridge, where they'll find themselves surrounded by underwater navigation (from working periscopes to aged maritime charts) before venturing deeper into the craft to earn those all-important crystals.

The multi-hour immersive experience concludes with everyone's childhood dream: Stepping into the crystal dome to catch golden tickets and bank those points.

A ridiculously fun time that'll keep you coming back.

Book the experience here

Hendricks takes over Selfridges’ Porte Cochère

Hendrick's

Hendrick’s Gin brings its wondrous new world, Hendrick’s Anotherland, to London with a one of a kind immersive experience at Selfridges. Inviting guests to discover another side of the extraordinary gin, the moment celebrates the launch of Another Hendrick’s, the brand’s first permanent addition to the line up in nearly a decade.

Running from 7th to 10th May, Hendrick’s Anotherland at Selfridges reimagines the space as a perambulatory theatre. Small groups of guests move through a three act narrative, guided by curious hosts, exploring the botanical composition of Another Hendrick’s while encountering moments that blur the boundary between audience and performer. Tickets are priced at £15 which is redeemable against a bottle of Another Hendrick’s, purchased in-store at Selfridges.

Book here

Marten Lou takes over the Natural History Museum

MTRNM

There are few opportunities in life you get to party in one of the most iconic, historical venues in London - which is exactly why MTRNM are taking over the Natural History Museum's Hintze Hall this 9 May for an unforgettable night of house music.

The 'Night at the Museum' was born in LA, but this is the first time that it's coming to London - and, as you can imagine - bringing high demand with it.

German DJ Marten Lou will be headlining the inaugural event, with support from Oscaar and Rahbani, who are all masters of melodic, deep, and Afro-house in their own right. What's more, Hope, a massive 25-metre blue whale skeleton will be suspended from the ceiling the entire time, providing an incredible backdrop.

Partying doesn't get more breathtaking than this.

Book here

Peroni-pouring fresco in Covent Garden

Peroni Nastro Azzurro

Aperitivo anyone?

Head down to the heart of Covent Garden, where Peroni Nastro Azzurro has launched Il Fresco di Peroni, an Italian Renaissance-inspired optical illusion artwork. Visitors can step into the hand-painted scene, sit at the table for a live aperitivo moment, and enjoy a complimentary crisp, refreshing half pint of Peroni Nastro Azzurro.

The installation will be open [terms & conditions apply, entry limited to 18 years and over] for three days from Thursday 30th – Saturday 2nd May from 12 pm through to 8 pm each day.





Labyrinth On The Thames, Greenwich

Labyrinth on the Thames

Following the success of its 2025 run, Labyrinth On The Thames - an eight-date music series staged in the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Old Royal Naval College - the architectural centrepiece of Greenwich, is back.

This will be an unforgettable experience for fans; with some of the world's most culturally relevant artists set to perform in a historic location with the backdrop of the River Thames as the sun is setting.

This year's lineup includes events from Peggy Gou, Overmono, and Adriatique.

Book here

World Cup comes to London's most iconic music venues

Kick Off Club

It's a World Cup summer, which means everyone is shaking off their cold weather blues, and gearing up for some serious socialising.

And, if you're a football fan, there are some pretty special venues opening their doors in the coming months to stream the games as they happen.

Spanning Outernet London, Electric Brixton and Colour Factory, Kick Off Club's World Cup events are moving beyond the usual match screenings; featuring themed production to create a distinct atmosphere with large-scale visuals, high-spec sound systems and varied music programming tailored to different audiences.

Outernet will play home to the largest indoor screen and immersive surround sound system delivering a stunning visual experience enhanced by football, while Electric Brixton will take a more culturally nostalgic approach by pairing England matches with a Britpop-led soundtrack and 90s-inspired aesthetic.

For those seeking a more underground feel, Colour Factory will light up with lasers, smoke, and DJ sets spanning ‘90s rave and contemporary sounds, this is a high-energy alternative rooted in dancefloor culture.

Register for first access to best priced tickets at kickoffclub.co.uk/

Adventure Cinema, Kew Gardens

Adventure Cinema

Nothing screams a summer evening quite like watching your favourite movie in a stunning, historical location while the weather is warm, and the vibes are high.

Adventure cinema is landing at Kew Gardens between 18th and 21st June, with everything from family-friendly films, sing-along screenings and cult classic favourites, while you get to tune in from your blanket on the grass; drinks and snacks in hand.

Check out the listings here.

Golf in the city with Pitch London





Golf is growing all the time, but there’s not an awful lot of space to whack a ball about in central London - but that’s where pitch comes in.

Pitch, with venues in Soho, Liverpool Street, and a swanky new space in Canary Wharf, has paired top-end practice facilities with swish bar offerings and tasty food, as well as live sport screenings and DJ sets in premium venues with a members club vibe. Book in with a group of pals and enjoy a knock around famous courses on the simulators, tuck into delicious menu items and wash it down with an excellent drinks menu. The Canary Wharf flagship venue also offers shuffleboard tables and an outdoor terrace. Golfers can book club fittings and lessons at both London venues, too.

For an elevated indoor golfing experience in the city, Pitch is hard to beat.

Various locations, pitchgolf.london

See pop legends like never before at ABBA Voyage





It's become a London staple, and for good reason - ABBA Voyage is the chance to see the legendary pop group like you've never seen before. The hugely popular virtual concert residency recently celebrated its second anniversary at the Olympic Park in Stratford. Tickets start from £39.40, and guests can chose to either spend the night on the dance floor, in the auditorium seating or hire their own dance booth

Various dates, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, abbavoyage.com

F1 Arcade - one for the racers and petrolheads

Jake Brigstock, indy100 & The Independent

If you fancy seeing if you can compete with the likes of Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris - all while having a tasty bit of food and a couple of cocktails - then F1 Arcade is one to check out.

F1 Arcade is a social gaming bar with dozens of full-motion Formula One racing simulators, bars and food.

If there are two or three of you, you can drive three or five races directly against each other. If there are four or more, you will be split into different teams and will compete against each other.

But competing for those all important bragging rights and pulling off outrageous overtakes around some of the world's most famous circuits is an incredible amount of fun.

Click here to find out more about F1 Arcade.

Where to drink:

The Athenaeum Cocktail Masterclass, Green Park

The Athenaeum

Best-known as one of London's most plush, long-standing five-star hotels, The Athenaeum has just launched a new cocktail masterclass to add a little flair to your evening plans.

The 90-minute session is designed for small groups of two to four and begins with an introduction to cocktail history before guests are guided through making three drinks, including a dry martini, a New Era cocktail and one of the hotel’s signatures. An English grazing platter is served alongside, with meat and vegetarian options available.

Priced at £75 per person, the masterclass runs Sunday to Thursday from 4pm to 7.30pm and is available to book in advance.





Where to eat:

The Cinnamon Club revives 'Retro Menu'

Firm favourite Indian restaurant, The Cinnamon Club is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, which means they're taking things up a notch.

And it's great news for fans of the eatery, because its sell-out Retro Menu from January (which also came in at their original opening prices), is going on tour for one final hurrah this summer across the city's restaurants.

Created by Executive Chef Vivek Singh, the menu revisits dishes from the restaurant’s original 2001 opening, with plates starting from just £6. Available for lunch and dinner, it offers a rare opportunity to experience the bold, pioneering dishes that helped redefine modern Indian dining in the capital, at a purse-friendly price.

It'll be in Battersea during April, The City in May, Richmond in June, and at its original Westminster location in August.

Jung Festival at Canopy Market, Coal Drops Yard

Pexels

The UK's first Korean food festival is coming to London during the early May bank holiday. JUNG Festival, inspired by the Korean concept of Jeong (정) will host over 30 Korean traders showcasing everything from authentic food, to traditional crafts. Don't miss diving deeper into the country's vibrant food culture, pushing beyond typical staple dishes.

Open from 1 May to 4 May, Friday 12-8pm, and Saturday to Monday 11-6pm.

Hip Hop brunch at Blues Kitchen Shoreditch

Blues Kitchen

For a really stellar musical experience, with excellent food and vibes for days, the Blue Kitchen Shoreditch is offering one of the best brunch offerings we’ve seen in the city every Saturday.

The Hip Hop Orchestra brunch features an excellent live band, bringing to life nostalgic hip hop classic and R&B hits for audiences with three live sets. You’ll be just as struck by the superb musicianship as the food, which combines moreish BBQ with southern classics and interesting small plates.

There’s also plenty of veggie options – as well as one of the best vegan burgers you’ll find in the city.

Tickets start from £16.50 per person, which includes entry and a table. Bottomless drinks can be purchased as an add on at the check-out for £19.95.

Every Saturday, entry costs £16.50, 134-146 Curtain Rd, EC2A 3AR, buy tickets here

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