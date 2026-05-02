US president Donald Trump is bragging about ‘acing’ his cognitive tests once again, this time arguing that “anybody running for President or Vice President should be forced to take a Cognitive Examination prior to entering the race”.

The 79-year-old’s Truth Social post continued: “By doing so, we wouldn’t be surprised at people like Barack ‘Hussein’ Obama, or Sleepy Joe Biden, getting ‘ELECTED.’ Our country would be a much better place!

“I took the Exam three times during my (“THREE”) Terms as President, and ACED IT ALL THREE TIMES – An Achievement that, even on a single Exam, according to the Doctors, has rarely been done before!”

While cognitive tests for presidential candidates is not mandatory at present, Forbes reported in 2024 that “legal precedent suggests such a requirement would defy the Constitution”, referring to a ruling by the California Supreme Court which struck down a law from its state legislature to require presidents and presidential candidates to release their tax returns.

“In striking down the law, the California Supreme Court noted the Constitution lays out clear guidelines for holding the office of the presidency, and to require the release of tax returns would ‘open the floodgates’ to compel the disclosure of ‘confidential medical records, psychiatric and therapist records, academic records, family law records, or other privileged information,’ California federal Judge Morrison England wrote, citing a 1995 U.S. Supreme Court ruling,” the Forbes article reads.

This is not the first time that Trump has bragged about ‘acing’ a cognitive test.

During a rally in North Carolina in December, Trump told his supporters: “I did something no other president’s ever done, I took cognitive tests. By the way, not easy.

“Could you imagine Sleepy Joe [Biden] taking a cognitive test? The first question was like, ‘what is this’, and they show a lion, a giraffe, a fish and a hippopotamus, right, and they say, ‘which is the giraffe?’

“What happens is, it then gets harder.”

Trump’s latest brag, meanwhile, has left people lost for words:

“Donald ‘John’ Trump is not well,” wrote Republicans Against Trump:

Josh Marshall, of Talking Points Memo, tweeted: “Old man Trump identified a hippo in a way we’d never seen before, the doctors said with treats [sic] in their eyes”:

And another account commented: “FYI: if you ‘ace’ a cognitive test, they don’t keep having you take more of them”:

Awkward.

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