As people continue to raise concerns over the health of US president Donald Trump, the 79-year-old Republican is once again boasting about his recent cognitive tests, just days after calling for every presidential and vice presidential candidate to be forced to take such an examination before entering the race.

Speaking at The Villages in Florida on Friday, the convicted felon repeated his claim that he “aced” all three cognitive tests he completed.

He went on to add: “The first question is very easy. It’s a lion, a giraffe, a bear, and a shark. They say, ‘which one is the bear’?

“There’s a very standard test, but very tough around those last 10 questions … I’m in a room of brilliant people, but a lot of you wouldn’t have been able to answer those 10 questions.”

The politician then gave an example of what he said was a ‘tough question’, saying: “You know, they say, ‘take a number, any number’, ‘OK, I’ll take 99’, ‘multiply times nine’, ‘OK’, ‘divide it by three’, ‘good’, ‘add 4,293’, ‘that’s good’, ‘divide by two, subtract 93, divide by nine, what’s your answer?’

“Now, they go a little slower than that, but not much … but there aren’t a lot of people that get it right. I got it right.

“But no, it’s a tough test, so I took it, and then everyone said, ‘all right, good, he’s smart. He’s smart’.”

By the way, the answer to the aforementioned equation is 244.666 recurring, if you were wondering.

But the whole thing was met with disbelief from X/Twitter users, with political commentator Jo Carducci – known online as JoJoFromJerz – writing: “Of all the things in the world that never happened, this never happened the most”:

Podcaster Chuck Todd commented: “I’m not sure this lands the way he thinks it lands. After all, at some point, more folks are going to notice and ask why he keeps having to take these tests he talks about so much”:

“This isn’t the weave anymore,” tweeted writer Jim Stewart, referencing the term used to describe Trump’s free-flowing approach to speeches, “he having involuntary vowel movements”:

While another account said: “Nobody should think he is ok, or think he might be ok, after watching this”:

And just minutes after this, the president hailed the delivery of “record-setting discounts” for Americans, citing price differences of “400 per cent, 500 per cent and 600, 700, and even sometimes, 800 per cent reductions”.

He continued: “Now some people would say it’s 80, 90, 70 – it depends on the way you phrase the statement – but it could be 500, 600 per cent, it could be 90 per cent, it doesn’t matter. We’ve gotten you the largest reductions in history.”

Except, with percentages typically referring to 100 – hence the name, Donald – a 100 per cent decrease in the price of something means it has been reduced to zero, and it’s impossible for something to cost -$20, for example.

As American journalist and novelist Molly Jong-Fast puts it, “the maths continues to not math”:

The press office for California governor Gavin Newsom commented: “We are now at the point where the President cannot do basic math”:

“If you got 600% reductions, you’d be getting money back,” explained Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren:

Awkward…

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