This awkward Trump moment is like something out of 'The Office'

People think this horribly awkward Donald Trump moment is like something out of The Office.

On Wednesday (29 April), Trump hosted NASA’s Artemis II astronauts and the space agency’s administrator Jared Isaacman at the White House. During the press conference, where Trump claimed he had the physical and mental capacity to become an astronaut , the president also took questions from the media in the Oval Office.

Flanked on either side by the astronauts, a reporter asked Trump a question about NASA’s headquarters, which he then, rather awkwardly, referred to Isaacman while referencing the size of his ears and his “super hearing”.

The camera proceeded to then slowly zoom closer into Isaacman’s face.

“Well, the best man to tell you that is the man standing right over here. You heard that question? With those beautiful ears of yours. He’s got great hearing, you know. He’s got super hearing,” Trump said.

Isaacman attempted to laugh it off, joking, “Trick of the trade, sir”.

People were stunned.

“We’re living in an episode of The Office,” someone argued.

Another said: “Trump is on a generational run right now.”

Someone else said: “Can’t believe that just happened.”

In response, Issacman himself wrote: “We all have our superpowers. Mine are just easier to spot than others.”

Someone else argued: “Trump treats his admin chiefs like they are members of his frat.”





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