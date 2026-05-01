No, Trump hasn’t just doubled down on his AI Jesus post

It was a post from US president Donald Trump which sparked widespread condemnation, but no, he hasn’t just doubled down on his controversial AI image of him as Jesus with yet another graphic of him wearing the biblical figure’s famous red and white clothing.

As a reminder, earlier this month the 79-year-old shared an image of him as the son of God placing a hand on another person’s forehead and seemingly healing them, with the US flag behind him.

This was later deleted, and in explaining the post, Trump told reporters: “It wasn’t a depiction. I did post it and I thought it was me as a doctor, and had to do with Red Cross, as a Red Cross worker, which we support.

“Only the fake news could come up with that one … It’s supposed to be me as a doctor, making people better, and I do make people better. I make people a lot better.”

Now, people have expressed their shock over an image depicting the convicted felon holding a baby version of himself, to which the Statue of Liberty has seemingly given birth. Nurses and military personnel watch on, while a bald eagle is seen eating the severed umbilical cord:

“Wtf,” wrote another X/Twitter user:

A third declared: “Dr Jesus is back”:

While a fourth wrote that Trump “needs to retire from public and private life”:

It’s very grim, but it’s also very fake, as other social media users pointed out:

“This is fake but the fact I had to check it tells you everything you need to know,” commented another:

If you look closely at the image, you can see a watermark linking to the account @adam.the.creator, who shared the AI graphic on Threads earlier this week. There's also no sign of it on Trump's Truth Social.

Panic over.

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