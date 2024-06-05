Florist launches Father's Day bouquet to 'normalise gifting men flowers'

An online florist has launched a wholesome Father's Day bouquet designed by children.

On Sunday 16th June, many dads, grandfathers, uncles, step-dads and other paternal figures will wake up to a day that celebrates and honours them. They may receive a full English breakfast freshly cooked by their loved ones or a custom mug for the world’s greatest dad.

Whilst many gifts are commonly associated with Father’s Day, flowers aren’t among the most popular, with just 17 per cent of those planning on buying a gift for their father figure saying they would consider a bouquet.

Arena Flowers wanted to change that, and in a bid to normalise giving flowers to men, they asked 1,000 children between the ages of six and 14 to create their very own bouquet design.

Each child was asked to choose three flowers from a selection of 20. The clear winner was made up of yellow roses, chosen by over a quarter (28 per cent ) of the children, followed by white campanula (22 per cent) and white chrysanthemums (21 per cent), which are brought together nicely with lilac clematis (19 per cent) and purple veronica (17 per cent).

Enter: The Dad Bouquet.

Arena Flowers

Six-year-old Freya said: "The yellow flowers are beautiful just like my dad. He helps me pick buttercups when we walk our dog Ziggy, and they remind me of the buttercups."

Aleksy, 8, shared: "My dad always looks after our garden and makes sure all the flowers and daffodils look pretty. I chose the yellow [roses] and the purple [veronica] because I think they are the same flowers as the ones my dad loves in our garden. Purple is his favourite colour."

Beau, aged five, said: "My dad is big and strong, the [white chrysanthemums] look just as strong as my dad."

Asta Foufas, Technical Manager at Arena Flowers, added: "We are incredibly proud to create our first Father’s Day bouquet as a way of normalising flowers as a gift for men, as many surveys have revealed over 60 per cent of men would love to receive a bouquet as a token of appreciation. We hope this encourages people to gift flowers to their loved ones on 16th June and beyond."

