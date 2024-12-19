Many people are bracing their journeys home for Christmas with high hopes of dodging any dreaded delays or cancellations. And if that's not enough to send anxiety levels into overdrive, there's further worry about catching any seasonal illnesses with the flu in full swing.

Not to fear though, experts have lifted the lid on the best place to sit during your travels.

A team of Georgia researchers from the Emory University in Atlanta detailed their findings in a 2018 study. They took 10 transatlantic flights to investigate the rate of "virus shedding" across 1,500 travellers.

From their experiment, they discovered the window seat was the safest as they were furthest away from the aisle which is closest to staff and passengers passing back and forth to the toilet.

The study also suggested those seated at the window are less likely to leave their seat, with a staggering 80 per cent of aisle seaters leaving their seat at least once, in comparison to just 40 per cent of window seaters.

iStock

Additionally, Bernadette Boden-Albala, MPH, DrPH, backed the findings by telling Reader's Digest: "In most cases, the ideal place to sit on a plane in terms of reducing the risk of flu and colds is a window seat because it’s further away from high-traffic areas like the aisle and bathroom."

Other health experts also advised to opt for a seat at the back of the plane. A 2022 study based on seating and the reduction of COVID transmission claimed, "the most dangerous seats are the seats next to the infectious passenger and the rows behind the infectious passenger."

Now that's one worry ticked off, let's address delays with one flight attendant advising on the best time to fly to avoid disruptions.

