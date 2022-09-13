A football fan was banned for life by Preston North End for making comments online about the Queen and people have been left stunned by the decision.

The man’s lifetime ban was shared on Twitter by a user with the name Faircop. In a tweet, they explained that a fan had been banned for comments made on Twitter about the Queen and the Royal Family, following the death of the monarch at the age of 96.

Also attached to the tweet was a copy of the letter allegedly sent to the fan by Preston North End. In the letter, the club explained: “As a result of your comments Preston North End do not want to be associated with you, therefore you are receiving a life ban.

“Your season ticket and club account have been blocked from use.”

The letter informed the anonymous fan they were banned from attending any matches, home or away, and banned from entering the shop and ticket office.

A spokesperson for Preston North End told indy100: “As a football club we acknowledge every individual’s right to free speech and personal opinions.

“In this specific case a series of tweets were put into the public domain and by association linked to this football club.

“One specific tweet, which has since been deleted, crossed the boundary of acceptability and by associating us as a club a stadium ban was issued.

"As with all decisions, if the individual were to make representations as to why our decision was inappropriate to their actions we will always listen."

It’s fair to say the news of the fan’s lifetime ban didn’t go down very well with many people.

One person wrote: “This is actually insane what on earth.”

Someone else said: “Truly the world has taken leave of its senses.”





Another joked: “Getting a banning order from Preston seems like a reward.”



“North Korea levels from Preston,” someone else wrote.

