Is FOSO the new FOMO?

Whether it's cheering on your favourite football team, or catching up with friends over a glass of fizz, Brits always look forward to their weekends.

However, it often feels like those two days off pass by far too quickly - particularly since people have since named this experience as FOSO, the ‘fear of switching off’.

With this in mind, Village Hotels has teamed up with psychologist Dr Becky Spelman, the founder of Private Therapy Clinic to reveal her seven top tips for ‘switching off’ while on a weekend break.

This comes after a recent report by Village Hotels revealed the top places for a UK weekend leisure break, analysing factors such as outdoor leisure facilities, culture, sport, and food and drink facilities.

So why it is so difficult to switch off when we are away?

“During a weekend break, people may find it hard to switch off due to work-related stress, FOMO (fear of missing out), the pressure to constantly be productive, or difficulty disconnecting from technology," Dr Spelman explained.

"High expectations, a busy schedule, and the desire to make the most of limited time can also contribute to difficulty in switching off."

Here are some tips on how to avoid FOSO:

1. Remember to plan ahead

To make the most out of a weekend trip, plan ahead by researching your destination, creating an itinerary, and booking accommodation in advance. Pack light and efficiently, considering the weather forecast and prioritising the essentials. Consider convenient transportation options and be open to new experiences, allowing room for spontaneity and unexpected adventures along the way.

2. Do activities that bring you joy

To take your mind off things while away for the weekend, do activities that bring you joy and relaxation such as exploring nature, practicing mindfulness or meditation, reading a book, or trying new experiences. Try not to look at your phone too much and be sure to immerse yourself in the present moment.

3. Pack strategically

Travel organisers such as travel wallets, packing cubes, toiletry bags, and electronics organisers can help you stay organised ahead of a weekend trip. These items can help streamline packing, keep all your essentials in one place, and make it easier to access items while on the go, which will help to keep stress levels down.

4. Don’t overthink it

People often overpack, fail to plan activities in advance, or try to cram too much into a short time frame,. Poor time management, not setting realistic expectations, and not allowing time for relaxation can also contribute to stress while away for the weekend.

5. Engage in stress-free activities

To switch off and relax while away for the weekend, embrace nature, practice yoga or meditation, read a book, enjoy a nutritious meal, explore a new city at a slow pace, or simply disconnect from technology and take time to rest and recharge.

6. Be prepared before you go

Pack early, create a checklist, and organise travel documents. Research the destination, book accommodation and transportation in advance, and set a realistic itinerary. Pre-book activities, allow for downtime, and be flexible to adapt to unexpected changes.

7. Do something different to boost your mood

Exploring a new place, trying a new hobby or activity, attending a live event, or socialising with friends can boost your mood and distract yourself from day-to-day life. Letting loose and having fun, whether through dancing, singing, or playing games, can be a great way to take your mind off things. All of the above can help you to gain a fresh perspective and invigorate your spirit.

There's no better way to distract any FOSO feeling than with a weekend break, and Village Hotels have compiled a list of the top five weekend breaks, taking into consideration a variety of factors.

Glasgow topped the rankings as the ultimate weekend getaway, followed by Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester and Britsol.

Rank City Outdoor Leisure Sports Tourism Food & Drink Shopping Arts & Culture Total Score (Max 10) 1 Glasgow 1.48 0.99 1.36 1.25 2.00 7.074 2 Birmingham 0.64 0.97 1.95 1.65 1.00 6.203 3 Leeds 1.41 1.44 0.94 1.49 0.66 5.951 4 Manchester 0.56 1.28 1.25 1.64 1.01 5.747 5 Bristol 0.86 0.74 1.18 1.09 1.26 5.143

“The weekend is where most of us let off some steam after the buzz of the working week - so it’s a great opportunity to take a well-needed break," a spokesperson from Village Hotels said about the study.

"For many Brits, rest and relaxation comes in the form of taking a leisurely walk, whether that’s checking out the urban landscape or the countryside.”



“We wanted to put together a comprehensive list of the best weekend breaks, to suit everyone in your group – as the last thing you need is a discrepancy in your downtime. We hope our research has inspired people to take a weekend break across the UK in the coming few months!”

You can find full information about the research, including a breakdown by activity type on the Village Hotels site.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.