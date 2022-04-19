Fox News host Jesse Watters openly admitted his "grotesque" way of securing a date with a younger colleague.
On Monday's episode of The Five, Watters shared his creepy antics, explaining that he deflated her tires so she'd require a lift home. The panel initially discussed environmental activists letting air out of people's tyres – but the conversation soon shifted.
Watters, who was 39 at the time (and married), recalled: “When I was trying to get Emma to date me, the first thing I did was let the air out of her tires,”
“She couldn’t go anywhere. She needed a lift, I said, ‘You need a lift?’ She hopped right in the car.”
“You’re basically the Zodiac Killer,” Greg Gutfeld exclaimed.
Fox News associate producer Emma DiGiovina was 25 at the time.
Watters' co-hosts were taken by surprise. He further admitted that his DiGiovina was unaware of the story to this day.
"It has a happy ending," Watters declared before a colleague asked whether he had taken air out of women's tires before.
Jeannine Pirro asked: "Is that the first time you did it, or did you use that before?"
"It works like a charm!" he bragged.
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
Jesse Watters boasting about how he let the air out of his intern\u2019s tires to get her in his car for a datepic.twitter.com/VWUGezXKPW— \u212eoin Higgins (@\u212eoin Higgins) 1650154862
The clip soon made its way across social media, and naturally, people were concerned.
One user was lost for words and simply asked: "What the hell is in the water over there?"
Another highlighted that other controversial topics should be the least of Fox's concerns: "And y’all worried about a trans person peeing in the stall next to you."
A third was incredibly confused as to why Watters was bragging about his strange antics. "Why did this woman actually date and marry him?!!! Was he literally the best she could do?! Did her parents know about this? I have sooo many questions," she said.
Sick, sick and sick. I would have run the other way. In fact, when on a date and some guy pretended to lose his keys so I\u2019d bring him home, I told him I hoped AAA wouldn\u2019t be too long in coming.— \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6VOTE BLUE \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6VOTE BLUE \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1650329876
um...wtf?https://twitter.com/EoinHiggins_/status/1515485452312186887\u00a0\u2026— Bruna (@Bruna) 1650232083
This is creepy and he look like the dude from How I Met Your Mother who did pull creepy, manipulative acts like that.https://twitter.com/EoinHiggins_/status/1515485452312186887\u00a0\u2026— Tauriq Moosa (@Tauriq Moosa) 1650297007
Also this is an actual crime. So law and order is for who exactly?— Akilah Hughes (@Akilah Hughes) 1650299313
He had to let the air out of her tires because she didn't have a drink he could slip something into.https://twitter.com/EoinHiggins_/status/1515485452312186887\u00a0\u2026— Bill Prady \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Bill Prady \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1650299574
Creepy predators like this are why my dad taught teenage me to change a tire before he let me have the keys...https://twitter.com/EoinHiggins_/status/1515485452312186887\u00a0\u2026— Noelle Bivens (@Noelle Bivens) 1650299072
You know how hard it is to come off worse than Greg Gutfeld in a clip?https://twitter.com/EoinHiggins_/status/1515485452312186887\u00a0\u2026— Stephen Douglas (@Stephen Douglas) 1650289728
DiGiovina became Watters' second wife after tying the knot in December 2019. The pair have two children together.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.