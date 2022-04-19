Fox News host Jesse Watters openly admitted his "grotesque" way of securing a date with a younger colleague.

On Monday's episode of The Five, Watters shared his creepy antics, explaining that he deflated her tires so she'd require a lift home. The panel initially discussed environmental activists letting air out of people's tyres – but the conversation soon shifted.

Watters, who was 39 at the time (and married), recalled: “When I was trying to get Emma to date me, the first thing I did was let the air out of her tires,”

“She couldn’t go anywhere. She needed a lift, I said, ‘You need a lift?’ She hopped right in the car.”



“You’re basically the Zodiac Killer,” Greg Gutfeld exclaimed.

Fox News associate producer Emma DiGiovina was 25 at the time.

Watters' co-hosts were taken by surprise. He further admitted that his DiGiovina was unaware of the story to this day.



"It has a happy ending," Watters declared before a colleague asked whether he had taken air out of women's tires before.

Jeannine Pirro asked: "Is that the first time you did it, or did you use that before?"



"It works like a charm!" he bragged.

The clip soon made its way across social media, and naturally, people were concerned.

One user was lost for words and simply asked: "What the hell is in the water over there?"

Another highlighted that other controversial topics should be the least of Fox's concerns: "And y’all worried about a trans person peeing in the stall next to you."

A third was incredibly confused as to why Watters was bragging about his strange antics. "Why did this woman actually date and marry him?!!! Was he literally the best she could do?! Did her parents know about this? I have sooo many questions," she said.

























DiGiovina became Watters' second wife after tying the knot in December 2019. The pair have two children together.

