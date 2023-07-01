Is it safe for Brits to go to France?

Amid widespread unrest in France, the foreign office has issued new advice for British travellers.

In new travel advice, the government urged Britons to avoid the riots, saying their locations and timings were "unpredictable", adding it was "more important than ever" to get travel insurance.

Britons travelling to France may face transport disruption and are advised to monitor the media, the Foreign Office added.

The advice comes after riots began on Tuesday after police shot 17-year-old Nahel M of Algerian descent as he was driving.

The officer said he fired because he thought his life was in danger but he is now under formal investigation for voluntary homicide.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

There have been protests in multiple areas of France, with people setting fire to public buildings and taking to the streets. More than 470 people were arrested in further violence on Friday evening, but France's interior minister insisted there had been a "downturn" in unrest.

President Emmanuel Macron said thousands more officers would be deployed to contain the violence, but stopped short of declaring a state of emergency. He previously criticised the police for the killing.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.