Matthew Perry's final Friends scene is heartbreaking to watch following death

Friends fans are remembering Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing following the actor's death, and most notably, his heartbreaking final scene in the franchise.

'The One Where They Say Goodbye', which aired in 2004, perfectly rounds off the series, showing the gang leaving their iconic apartment behind, with Monica and Chandler clutching their baby twins.

"Should we get some coffee?", Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) suggests before the couple move to their new home.

In the ultimate uplifting goodbye, Chandler simply responds: "Sure...where?", alluding to the Central Perk coffee house that became a central setting for the characters.

