Game of Thrones fans have been left overjoyed after news broke that Jon Snow could return for his own spin-off series.

With the first of the franchise’s spin-offs – the prequel, House of the Dragon – due for release by HBO in August, the network is allegedly already in the “early development” stages of a spin-off following Snow, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Actor Kit Harington is expected to reprise his role as the fan favourite character, also known as Aegon Targaryen.

The show is believed to explore Snow’s story after leaving Westeros, as his character was one of a few who survived until the end of the Game of Thrones series.

Snow’s final scene in the show saw him walking through Castle Black and leading the Wildlings back to their true home North of the Wall.

It’s fair to say the news of a potential sequel featuring Harrington has delighted the show’s die hard fans.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Reacting to the news, one person on Twitter wrote: “if i get kit harrington back in my life as jon snow i will never complain about anything else as long as i live i s2g.”

Another said: “HOLY SH***T!!! Kit Harrington is coming back to Play JON SNOW!!

THE KING IN THE NORTH.”

One excited fan wrote: “the jon snow news…kit harrington is coming back to me…I have to take a walk EXCUSE ME.”

Another pleaded: “A JON SNOW GOT SEQUEL SERIES?! WITH KIT HARINGTON?!

“GOOOOD LORD. PLEASE!!!!”

Someone else replied: “Kit Harrington as Jon Snow again... It's finally happening.”

“I don’t give a F**K what anyone says this Jon Snow series is gonna SLAP. Kit Harrington was born for that role and I’m happy he might get a real proper send off than the one he got a few years back. F**k yeah. I’m in. Let’s go,” one passionate fan wrote.

Another argued: “More Kit Harrington as Jon Snow? Count me ALL the way in.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.