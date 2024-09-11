Gareth Southgate, Princess Beatrice and Damian Lewis among stars at charity day

Former England manager Gareth Southgate, Princess Beatrice and actor Damian Lewis are among the famous faces taking to the trading floor for charity.

The annual BGC Charity Day is held to commemorate 658 Cantor Fitzgerald staff and 61 EuroBrokers employees who died in the attack on the World Trade Centre in New York on September 11 in 2001.

Organised by BGC Partners, it sees famous faces take to the trading floor where, under the guidance of brokers, they speak to clients over the phone in efforts to raise millions of dollars for charitable causes.

Gareth Southgate with young fans at the BGC annual charity day at Canary Wharf in London (James Manning/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - James Manning

At Canary Wharf in London on Wednesday, Homeland star Lewis was in action talking on the phone along with former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp, ex Chelsea and England football player John Terry and TV presenter Davina McCall.

During the event, Southgate, who departed as England manager this year after The Three Lions reached to the Euros final for a second time, posed with young fans.

He was hoping to raise money for Help For Heroes, which supports the British Armed Forces community, along with cyclist Sir Mark Cavendish.

John Terry and Davina McCall (James Manning/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - James Manning

Beatrice said: “I am thrilled to be here today celebrating the incredible work that charities do on a daily basis.

“The 30 charities represented here today support a wide range of important causes, from children in care to those in medical need, and have a positive impact on many different parts of the community.

“I am so pleased to be part of Charity Day and support these grass roots organisations.”