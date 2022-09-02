Two journalists are leaving GB News.

The channel confirmed to indy100 that former Brexit party MEP Alexandra Phillips and Colin Brazier have left the channel.

They have also announced a number of new shows and scheduling changes and journalist Olivia Utley will join the channel in October from her role as Assistant Comment Editor at The Telegraph.

It comes amid near constant challenges for the news channel, which recently celebrated its first anniversary. After a year plagued with pranks, technical issues and dodgy takes, a parody Twitter account caused chaos on social media, US company Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) announced it would sell its stake in the broadcaster.



Editorial Director Michael Booker said the announcements were the first of a raft of developments planned for this autumn. “Our strength as a small start-up is our ability to innovate and move quickly to stay ahead, keep growing and keep listening to our audience,” he said. “Our new programming also leverages our growing investment in newsgathering across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.”

Never a dull moment over at GB News.

