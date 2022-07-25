A GB News parody account has been suspended from Twitter for impersonation, the social media outlet has confirmed, after one of their tweets did a bit of damage.

If you pay a visit to @GBNews_UK on Twitter, a message saying: "account suspended, Twitter suspends accounts that violate the Twitter Rules," appears on the screen.

But before it did, the account (which is in no way linked to GB News) tweeted a spoof news story about travel chaos in Dover, claiming a lorry carrying £20,000 of oysters and champagne to Jacob Rees-Mogg's house was among the vehicles stuck in traffic.

To be clear, there's nothing at all to suggest this happened, as funny as it sounds and we've found some fact checkers confirming this.

The real GB News' Twitter handle is, simply, @GBNEWS. And the channel has fallen victim to numerous pranks beside fake Twitter accounts in the past year that it has graced our lives.

Who could, for instance, forget the prank callers who plagued the channel when it first came on air? Or when they got roasted by Ryanair?

Twitter told indy100 that the account was permanently suspended for violating the platform's impersonation policy.

